A truck collided with a car, which then ploughed through a fence and into a house in Dunedin's Great King St North, police say.

Emergency services were called to a report of a crash involving a car, a truck and a house about 5.55pm today.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the truck hit the car, setting off the chain of events.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said no-one needed treatment.