crashwaitatijan2018gregor.jpg A people mover ended up on its side after a crash near Waitati this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A driver has escaped injury after their car rolled near Waitati this afternoon, but State Highway 1 still remains blocked.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were deployed to the crash 300m south of the town near Dunedin on State Highway 1 about 3.50pm.

The white people-mover had rolled but its driver was not trapped and appeared to be uninjured.

Traffic control remained in place about 4.20pm and the road was blocked, while a detour via Mt Cargill remained in place.

A tow truck had been deployed.