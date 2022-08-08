Monday, 8 August 2022

Car hits power pole near airport

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services are responding to a one-car crash near Dunedin Airport.

    A police spokesman said officers were responding to reports of a car which crashed into a power pole in Nichols Rd, Momona, about 3.20pm.

    An ambulance and at least one fire appliance was dispatched to the site, and the situation had been brought under control.

    It was understood that the road was closed while emergency services worked and one person received minor injuries, the spokesman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter