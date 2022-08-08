Car hits power pole near airport

Emergency services are responding to a one-car crash near Dunedin Airport.

A police spokesman said officers were responding to reports of a car which crashed into a power pole in Nichols Rd, Momona, about 3.20pm.

An ambulance and at least one fire appliance was dispatched to the site, and the situation had been brought under control.

It was understood that the road was closed while emergency services worked and one person received minor injuries, the spokesman said.

