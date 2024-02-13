Car, motorcycle collide in North Dunedin

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LAINE PRIESTLEY

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike at a North Dunedin intersection today.

A police spokesman said the collision happened at the intersection of Howe St and Great King St at 11.49am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John also attended.

Both lanes were blocked at the time of the crash but one lane reopened shortly after.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent and staff treated one person at the scene.

They were transported to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

