Car towing trailer rolls in Dunedin crash

A car towing a trailer rolled on Three Mile Hill Rd near Dunedin this evening, partly blocking the road.
One person was taken to hospital, police said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said the person was in a moderate condition.
The crash happened about 6.30pm.
The car was on its side and the trailer had become detached, a police spokeswoman said.
Firefighting crews from Roslyn, Mosgiel and Lookout Point were sent to the scene, Fire and Emergency NZ said.