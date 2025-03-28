Car towing trailer rolls in Dunedin crash

A car towing a trailer rolled on Three Mile Hill Rd near Dunedin this evening, partly blocking the road.

One person was taken to hospital, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said the person was in a moderate condition.

The crash happened about 6.30pm.

The car was on its side and the trailer had become detached, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighting crews from Roslyn, Mosgiel and Lookout Point were sent to the scene, Fire and Emergency NZ said.