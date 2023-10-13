Careys Bay cleaned up after boat sinks

More than 3300 litres of oily contaminated water has been removed from Otago Harbour after a derelict boat sank at Careys Bay earlier this week.

The Otago Regional Council this morning reiterated there had been no signs of environmental damage or wildlife threatened by the spill.

Deputy harbourmaster Pete Dryden said today was the third and likely final day of the cleanup under way at the Port Chalmers wharf where the 18-metre unattended 60-tonne vessel sank on Tuesday.

However, the work involving mechanical skimmers, on loan from Maritime New Zealand’s Pollution Response unit, was tide dependent, Mr Dryden said.

‘‘We’ll continue to monitor the area for the next few days and assess whether there’s been any impacts,’’ he said.

It was the responsibility of the boat owner to salvage the vessel.

Mr Dryden said he understood the owner had been making plans with a salvor to raise the boat.

The council would monitor that operation as well, Mr Dryden said.

The contaminated water removed from the site was being stored on shore.

It would be treated and disposed of in due course, he said.