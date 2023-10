PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters work to extinguish a vegetation fire in Blueskin Rd, near Careys Bay on Saturday. A Fenz spokesman said appliances from Port Chalmers, Dunedin, Ravensbourne, Wakari and St Kilda were called to the incident about 12.50pm and remained on site until about 3.30pm. He said the fire was not suspicious.