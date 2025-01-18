Plan needed to manage sea lion encounters

As sea lions continue to pop up at Dunedin parks, roads and cafes this summer, a councillor says the city needs a long-term plan to manage the increasing human-wildlife interactions.

Tui, a 5-year-old female sea lion, spent yesterday morning wandering St Clair Esplanade before being ushered back to the beach by Department of Conservation (Doc) rangers.

Dunedin city councillor Sophie Barker watched Tui’s adventure from a nearby cafe and was pleased to see people knew how to act around a sea lion.

"Lots of people just leapt out of the cafes and were videoing, but they all knew to keep a distance, which was fantastic," Cr Barker said.

"What I love about Dunedin is that [residents] respect our wildlife."

It is hoped 35 sea lion pups will be born around the city this season — the first step towards Dunedin’s population becoming officially recognised as a colony by Doc.

For a breeding population to be considered a colony there must be at least 35 pups born for five consecutive years.

Cr Barker said now was the time to consider what good, long-term relationships between humans and sea-lions looked like.

"We’ll have those conversations soon ... it should have been part of the destination plan, that protection for wildlife."

Five-year-old sea lion Tui makes her way back to St Clair Beach yesterday, watched by members of the public and a Department of Conservation ranger. PHOTO: GIVERNY FORBES

"We actually probably need to whack it up the priority list and start working on it, because the last thing we want is someone to get injured or one of the sea lions."

"They do have a bad habit [of lying on roads]."

She said the plan could be led by the Dunedin City Council with partners such as Doc.

On Thursday, Doc ranger Jim Fyfe told the Otago Daily Times he knew about 14 pups had been born around Dunedin so far this season.

"We’re really paying attention to the real public beaches and public areas where the pups can get into trouble from people and dogs and cars," he said.

The public should expect to see more sea lions during the breeding season as females headed inland, escaping randy males.

"In fact, if you look anything like a female sea lion at this time of year, you’re probably asking for trouble," Mr Fyfe said.

If a male sea lion began looking interested, Mr Fyfe advised the public to "stand up and make it clear that you’re a person and not a sea lion".

"They’ll lose interest pretty quick."

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz