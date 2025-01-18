Hospital campaign on the move

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cliff the Ambulance led a procession of vintage and other vehicles from South Dunedin to the Octagon yesterday as part of the Save Our Southern Hospital Campaign.
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the convoy was the latest message the city was sending to the government that "we won’t be taking our foot off the gas in our campaign for the hospital the South deserves".
Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh captured the action.