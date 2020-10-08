Chance to fly high with SIX60 and visit Dunedin

SIX60 from left: Eli Paewai, Matiu Walters, Ji Fraser, Chris Mac and Marlon Gerbes. Photo: ODT files

Air New Zealand is offering a unique chance for fans of popular Kiwi band SIX60.

The airline's World Premiere in the Air - a dedicated flight from Auckland to Dunedin - will premiere Julia Parnell's new film, SIX60: Till the Lights Go Out.

Customers on board flight NZ660 from Auckland for Dunedin on Saturday, November 14 can meet the band, who originated in Dunedin and will be travelling on the service, as well as be the first in the world to see the film.

General manager brand and marketing Jeremy O’Brien said the airline was thrilled to be hosting the event.

“As a nation we’re so proud of SIX60 and the phenomenal success they’ve achieved on the global stage, so we’re really excited to be able to offer this experience for New Zealand fans.

"Because the package is built around a one-way ticket to Dunedin, it’s also a way of supporting tourism to the city and the region.

"We hope most passengers will consider staying a night or two or exploring the region further once they get there.

“We wanted to put on this special service to Dunedin - the place where it all began for SIX60 - as a way of saying thank you to our customers for their support this year.

"It’s fantastic to be able to host the premiere and help celebrate the band’s incredible success with Kiwis.”

Tickets are on sale now from $159 and available through the airline's grabaseat website.