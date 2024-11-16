Charges laid after crash

Speed is believed to be a factor in the South Rd collision. Image: Ben Andrews

By Ella Jenkins

A Dunedin man has been charged after allegedly driving at speed and crossing the centre line before a crash which blocked a major road.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said police were called to South Rd at 3pm on Thursday after a two-vehicle crash closed the road.

A 40-year-old man driving a silver Toyota was allegedly speeding and crossed the centre line while travelling

up South Rd before colliding with a Holden towing a trailer.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to both parties. The Toyota driver was taken into custody to undergo breath-testing, which he refused.

He was then arrested.

The man was charged with dangerous driving and refusing an impairment test, and will appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date. His vehicle was impounded.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended the incident.

‘‘Two patients, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene,’’ the spokesman said.

