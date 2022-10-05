Chief executive to hold fort until new council sworn in

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham at Signal Hill. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

As the election date draws closer, the Dunedin City Council has decided on who will hold down the fort until the new council is sworn into office later this month.

The period between election day and new council taking office is called the interregnum, and delegations are required in order to maintain day-to-day operations during that time.

The council voted yesterday for chief executive Sandy Graham to make decisions on behalf of the council on urgent matters from October 8 until the new council was sworn in, expected on October 26.

The new date is dependent on when finalised election results become available.

Ms Graham will be required to undergo decision making in consultation with the mayor elect, when they are known.

In the event of a pandemic or emergency, she would be delegated all powers of the full council, but would be required to report to the Minister for Emergency Management.

Current councillors David Benson-Pope, Christine Garey and Steve Walker have been appointed as commissioners for the hearings committee from October 8. Their powers would end when a new committee was appointed by the new council.

Cr Benson-Pope would be able to resolve or negotiate appeals on resource consents during this time.

Cr Jim O’Malley and Cr Walker would continue as commissioners for Variation 2 until the hearing process was completed.

Council staff member Warren Allen would continue to operate as an independent alternate fraud control and protective disclosure officer until the inaugural meeting of the new council.

All powers, delegations and roles will be reassigned when the new council takes office.

