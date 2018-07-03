City artists among finalists

Dunedin artists Miranda Bellamy and Robert West have been selected in a 72-strong shortlist for the 2018 Parkin Drawing Award, with a $20,000 top prize.

The competition had attracted 463 entries, of which 72 had been selected for the short-list, organisers announced yesterday.

The West work is titled I am still here and includes graphite, pigment, cotton thread and Letraset, and the Bellamy work, titled Stray, includes matte black adhesive vinyl.

The competition was launched by philanthropist and arts patron Chris Parkin six years ago.

The winners will be announced on July 16

and entries displayed at Wellington's New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts until August 19.