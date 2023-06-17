City short of frontline fire cover

Dunedin's central fire station would not have enough staff today to crew a frontline fire appliance if there were to be a blaze in the central business district, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters' Union says.

Resources would need to be brought in from other stations in the city, potentially delaying an effective response, Dunedin union president Antony Mason said.

The union put up a Twitter post, highlighting the staffing situation.

Mr Mason said a secondary appliance at the station would have enough crew, but what the union called the No 1 truck in the city would not.

Staffing levels were affected by illness and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had been attempting to recruit staff, he said.

Mr Mason said there had been systemic failings and the union was working with management to work towards solutions.

A Fenz regional manager has been approached for comment.