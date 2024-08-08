Claim knife pulled on teen at Dunedin bus hub

Police are continuing to patrol the Dunedin bus hub at peak times amid ongoing reports of trouble there. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Police are investigating allegations that a knife was pulled on a teenager at the Dunedin bus hub.

A post circulating on social media this week claimed that a 16-year-old pulled a knife on a 13-year-old at the bus hub on Saturday night.

The incident comes after the stabbing death at the hub of 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil Enere McLaren-Taana in May.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the recent incident was reported to police on Monday, and they were investigating.

A statement taken by police had differed from what was posted to social media, he said.

It appeared the 13-year-old had gone over to speak to a group of boys they knew at the bus hub, when one of them "pulled out a knife during the interaction, more to show not as a threat".

The 13-year-old had then taken possession of the knife and walked off to get on their bus, forgetting they had the knife.

The owner of the knife had then confronted the teen about "stealing it", Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police did not know the size of the knife but had spoken to the 13-year-old and their mother.

They were following up with the owner of the knife to get the other side of the story, and seeing if there were any witnesses who could corroborate the statements made, he said.

Police had also received a complaint with regards to an assault that had happened inside a bus, where security had intervened, about 8.20pm on July 31.

The incident was between two individuals, one of whom was with a group, and involved a single punch to the head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police had spoken to a 13-year-old, and were seeking CCTV footage from inside the bus and to speak to the driver.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were following up with regard to both incidents, and would proceed through the relevant area if criminal offending was identified.

Security and police continued to patrol the bus hub at peak times and he encouraged people to report any incidents via 111.

