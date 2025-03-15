Collision near Mosgiel supermarket

The crash happened in Hartstonge Ave, near the New World supermarket. Photo: GoogleMaps

A person with moderate injuries has been taken to hospital after a crash between two vehicles in Mosgiel.

The collision happened in Hartstonge Ave, near the New World supermarket, and was reported just after 10.40am, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

Their injuries were described as moderate.

Firefighters from the Mosgiel and Lookout Point stations were sent to help at the scene.