A teenager throwing water balloons at cars became violent when a member of the public stepped in.

Acting Sergeant Matthew Nichols, of Dunedin, said three youths were throwing water balloons at cars on Moray Pl at about 3pm yesterday.

When a member of the public intervened, one of the teens punched them in the face.

The matter was referred to Youth Aid.

