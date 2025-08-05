Booze store staff call cops on drunk driver

The 28-year-old woman was denied service when she tried to buy alcohol. File photo: Getty Images

A drunk driver nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit was dobbed in by a Dunedin liquor store after she tried to buy booze, police say.

The 28-year-old woman was denied service when she tried to buy alcohol at a liquor store in Anderson’s Bay Rd, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Staff called police after seeing the woman get into a car and drive away at about 7.55pm yesterday.

Police found the car ‘‘leaving from outside a bottle shop on Princes St’’.

It was unknown if the bottle store had served her, or if she had been getting food elsewhere, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 917mcg — nearly four times over the legal limit for adults.

The limit is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The woman had her driver’s licence suspended for 28 days, was forbidden to drive and summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Police were thankful the bottle store had alerted them about the drunk driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘They’ve done the right thing.

‘‘It's common sense and the good Samaritan approach of seeing an issue and calling us about it.’’

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 states it is an offence for the licensee or manager of any licensed premise to sell or supply alcohol to an intoxicated person — punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 or a liquor licence suspension of up to seven days.

