Another frosty start in the South

Mosgiel's officially the coldest place in the country on -6°C this morning and great care is needed on roads and footpaths due to widespread frost in Dunedin.

There are delays and cancellations again at Dunedin Airport, and the Orbus bus route 15 - the Ridge Runner - is delayed both ways until 10am.

In Central Otago, it's another cold, frosty morning with dry roads and clear skies and some patches of fog in isolated areas. Temperatures are ranging from -4°C to -7°C around the district.

In the Queenstown Lakes District, the summit of the Crown Range Road was -2.5°C even though the air temp was 3.5°C, a spokesman for the district council said.

"That’s a clear reminder that what your car dashboard shows might not reflect what driving conditions are actually like.

"There’s the odd damp spot on the Queenstown side of the range so stay alert. conditions can change quickly, especially around daybreak."

The same frosty section from previous mornings has reappeared at the Fernhill roundabout at the One Mile point with the odd spot too further along Glenorchy Rd, he said.

"Take care around Fernhill – especially on Wynyard Cres, Greenstone Pl, Watts Rd and Arawata Tce - and also on Queenstown Hill around Wakatipu Heights, Panorama Tce and Dublin St. These roads are still to yet see the sun and have new grit on the frosty sections."

Temperatures in the Upper Clutha are a frigid -1° to -7°. In the Whakatipu Basin, there’s a high of 2°C at Wye Creek, but elsewhere it drops to low as -6°.

Further afield it’s -8°C through the Lindis Valley and 1° south of Alexandra, with patches of fog but no major issues.