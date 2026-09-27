A long-serving Dunedin police officer is farewelling the South in order to take up office with our Cantabrian neighbours.

Inspector Matt Scoles has served in the New Zealand police for 30 years, and is set to become the Aoraki area commander next week.

The Aoraki district covers the South Canterbury region, and includes Timaru, Ashburton, Waimate, Temuka and Geraldine.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said Insp Scoles was a “fantastic addition” to Canterbury police.

“I look forward to him getting under way and building connections with our Aoraki community.

“I’d like to thank Inspector Vicki Walker for her leadership and commitment over the past almost four years in the Aoraki area commander role.”

Born and raised in Dunedin, Insp Scoles has served in various capacities within the police force, including as the youth and community services manager in Dunedin, and more recently he has been relieving as the area and district commander for the Southern district.

He has also recently served as the operations support district manager for the Southern district.

He will begin the role on Monday.

— Allied Media