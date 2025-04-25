Company confirms 'tragic' death at Kaikorai factory

Emergency services at the scene at Scott Technology yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin robotics company Scott Technology Ltd says it is "deeply saddened" after the death of a worker at its Kaikorai Valley Rd site yesterday.

"We can confirm that a serious accident occurred at our Dunedin site resulting in a fatality," a company spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald.

"Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

Emergency services were called to an address on Kaikorai Valley Rd about 3.45pm yesterday, police said.

Police were investigating on behalf of the Coroner and said WorkSafe had been advised of the death.

WorkSafe confirmed they were investigating the incident.

"We have issued a non-disturbance notice to preserve the scene of the incident," a spokesperson told the Herald.

"The business is co-operating with our investigation."

Scott Technology specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced automation and robotics systems.