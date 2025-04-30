Cops called to subdue Dunedin Hospital patient

Hospital staff called police after the patient allegedly assaulted the security guards and broke a computer screen. Photo: Peter McIntosh

An agitated patient assaulted two security guards and smashed a computer at Dunedin Hospital before being arrested police say.

Police helped bring the unruly 56-year-old man under control yesterday afternoon, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He was charged with two charges of common assault, and one for resisting police.

He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

No hospital or police staff were injured.

Earlier in the day, police were called to Presbyterian Support Otago in Moray Pl at 1.20pm after a 48-year-old man started to kick the front doors.

He had earlier been locked out of the building after becoming aggressive towards staff.

The man was charged with intentional damage and would appear in court at a later date.

