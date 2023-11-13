Concept plans for Dunedin destination playgrounds released

Dunedin’s destination playgrounds are up for changes, and the public has the chance to have its say.

Feedback from last year indicated the community wanted to see the playgrounds at Marlow Park (the dinosaur park), Woodhaugh Gardens and Mosgiel Memorial Gardens redeveloped into modern destination playgrounds.

They are already categorised as destination playgrounds because they are big, have many pieces of play equipment, facilities such as toilets and barbecues and provide a unique experience but they need improvements.

Dunedin City Council group manager Scott MacLean said the new plans were based on feedback from more than 1600 individuals.

"These plans respond to suggestions the community made during the first stage of destination playground consultation in 2022. The most requested type of play was water play, fountains and splash pads," Mr MacLean said.

"People also wanted play for all ages and abilities, from toddlers to teens and adults, and accessible for disabled people. Supporting infrastructure asked for included shading, weather shelters, toilets, seating, tables, fencing and barbecues and spaces and equipment that will encourage families and friends to gather."

Mr MacLean said in the next stage of consultation starting today, it was asking people for their views on draft concept plans for these playgrounds.

"These plans show things that the community told us are important to them," he said.

"People can have their say on the playground designs, equipment, seating, access, paths and cycleways, artwork, shelter and spaces for picnics and barbecues."

Marlow has a coastal dune and discovery theme, Mosgiel is urban play and has a skate park, and Woodhaugh has a water, adventure and woodland theme.

"Because these types of playgrounds are designed for the whole community to use and are a greater investment, we want to make sure that we get it right," Mr MacLean said.

As well as modern play equipment, destination playgrounds have facilities for comfort so families can stay all day. These can include parking, toilets (with baby change facilities), seating and other park furniture, refreshments, water fountains, CCTV, barbecues, lighting and shade. They attract high visitor numbers and help to support the DCC’s goal of encouraging people of all ages to be active, energetic and to engage in play.

As well as online consultation, a series of open days and drop-ins are planned.

The deadline for feedback is December 4.

Early next year, the council will consider feedback on the concept plans and decide on the next steps as part of the 10-Year Plan 2024-34.