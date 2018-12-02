Concern for missing Dunedin woman

otago_rescue_helicopter_pilot_graeme_gale_touches_577da16ed2.jpg An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter searched South Dunedin for about two hours this morning. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin police have concerns for the wellbeing of a 19-year-old woman who may be injured after a domestic incident in St Kilda on Saturday night.

jayden_kilgour-kohey.png Jayden Kilgour-Kohey. Photo: NZ Police

Jayden Kilgour-Kohey has been reported missing after an incident involving her partner, and her family are worried.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of the incident in St Kilda about 10.30pm on Saturday. The woman and man then fled the scene.

It sparked a search involving an Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter and a heavy police presence in the beachside suburb in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A friend of the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told the ODT her friend had been assaulted. She said her friend's partner was experiencing drug withdrawals.

Police say Ms Kilgour-Kohey was last seen in the St Kilda area.

She is described by her friend as a young Maori woman, who was wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust chief pilot Graeme Gale confirmed police requested a helicopter to aid in the search about midnight on Saturday.

Search teams were understood to have located some items of interest.

A Jackson St resident said the helicopter with a searchlight was flying low over St Kilda and St Clair from about midnight to 2am on Sunday, scouring Jackson and Moreau Sts, together with Victoria Rd and Forbury Park Raceway.

It was accompanied by a heavy police presence, including dog teams, which were searching residents' driveways and backyards, he said.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident, or who have seen Ms Kilgour-Kohey, to contact Dunedin police or make a report anonymously via the Crimestoppers line.

• Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.