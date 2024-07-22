Consents completed for new Dunedin hospital

The hospital site. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Consent matters for the new Dunedin hospital have wrapped up, after a fast-track independent panel granted the last of the required consents.

The panel has granted resource consents and confirmed a notice of requirement, subject to conditions, to construct service facilities for the new hospital in central Dunedin.

The Minister for Health and the Ministry of Health applied for resource consent and lodged a notice of requirement under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The Dunedin hospital ancillary services building is the next stage of the hospital development.

It will be constructed on the Bow Lane block and a small area opposite, as well as the airspace extending over a section of Castle Street.

In the decision released today, the panel praised the overall design of the proposed new Dunedin hospital and its likely location.

"Given the proximity of the hospital on the opposite side of Castle Street it is considered unlikely that there will be future demand to utilise the site or surrounding industrial zone for industrial activities in the future.

"Rather, any demand is more likely to be from other non-industrial activities associated by Hospital co-location benefits, including for example, other aligned health sector activities, visitor accommodation, or supporting commercial services."

Consents were previously granted for the enabling works (Stage 1), the Outpatient Building (Stage 2) and the Inpatient Building (Stage 3).

The decision comes 136 working days after the application and notice of requirement were lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Health Ministry must complete a construction management plan for the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council about a month prior to construction.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz