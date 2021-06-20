Council to look at red light camera option

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Dunedin City Council is being asked to investigate installing red light cameras to try to reduce the number of incidents in the city.
"If we identify intersections that are dangerous, or where driver behaviour is dangerous, what is to stop us putting in red light cameras?" the city councillor suggested.
Cr Benson-Pope said he also asked at the latest infrastructure services meeting about getting better information from Scats, the city’s traffic signal system.
"Our system does tell us which intersections are problematic in terms of red light running."
But it was a complicated and labour-intensive process to extract the information, so he has asked transport group manager Jeanine Benson to investigate hardware and software options that could make the process easier.
"My view is if we have a tool that tells us where people are behaving worst, that is where the focus should be and that is what we should be telling the police."
Dunedin Police Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said during the past few weeks the police had been investigating intersections further afield than the inner city and had seen more examples of red light runners.
"We’ve been issuing tickets at other intersections and attending crashes at other intersections where people have run red lights."
Red light running was a cause of a crash at the corner of Cumberland and Hanover Sts on June 8.
A 59-year-old male failed to stop for a red light, driving into the path of a 67 year-old male travelling along Cumberland St, causing a collision.
Snr Sgt Dinnissen said while there were many good drivers, some were not showing good judgement.
The Star’s observations of intersections noted a large number of people "squeezing the orange" — driving through or turning a corner on an orange light.
Snr Sgt Dinnissen said people were deciding to chance it and drive through an orange light.
"You need to stop if you can safely do so."
Instead of making a conscious effort to slow down people were still trying to "rip on through" an orange light.
"The law says you need to stop on orange, if you can do so safely."
It was hugely frustrating to see the number of people who were chancing driving through intersections.
"Just the sheer arrogance of it — you are putting other people’s lives at risk."
DCC transport strategy manager Nick Sargent said decisions about the installation of safety cameras, including red light cameras, were currently made by the police, working collaboratively with councils and other road-controlling authorities.
"However, ownership and management of safety cameras is due to transfer to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in the future.
"The DCC will continue to work collaboratively with both parties on road safety," he said.
Comments
Cameras at red lights are essential - but DCC will cry the poor tale; they need the money for essentials like silly goalposts in the Octagon.
Well past time - as long as the cameras are accurate and the system isn't run by the DCC, red light runners and orange squeezers can be greatly reduced. Right now it's a mess that extends to most of the city, including those who rush the roundabouts preventing smooth flows of traffic. Driver education has clearly failed, so I see no other choice than to penalise offenders. Look to Australia: red light cameras have been there for nearly 20 years.