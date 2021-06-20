Council to look at red light camera option

Dunedin Police Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen says red light cameras might be one way to help tackle the problem of red light running.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The Dunedin City Council is being asked to investigate installing red light cameras to try to reduce the number of incidents in the city.

David Benson Pope

Dunedin City councillor David Benson-Pope said The Star’s "excellent work" highlighting the issue of red light running has prompted him to ask for a report on the potential for the council to install red light cameras at some of the most troublesome intersections.

"If we identify intersections that are dangerous, or where driver behaviour is dangerous, what is to stop us putting in red light cameras?" the city councillor suggested.

Cr Benson-Pope said he also asked at the latest infrastructure services meeting about getting better information from Scats, the city’s traffic signal system.

"Our system does tell us which intersections are problematic in terms of red light running."

But it was a complicated and labour-intensive process to extract the information, so he has asked transport group manager Jeanine Benson to investigate hardware and software options that could make the process easier.

"My view is if we have a tool that tells us where people are behaving worst, that is where the focus should be and that is what we should be telling the police."

Dunedin Police Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said during the past few weeks the police had been investigating intersections further afield than the inner city and had seen more examples of red light runners.

"We’ve been issuing tickets at other intersections and attending crashes at other intersections where people have run red lights."

Red light running was a cause of a crash at the corner of Cumberland and Hanover Sts on June 8.

A 59-year-old male failed to stop for a red light, driving into the path of a 67 year-old male travelling along Cumberland St, causing a collision.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said while there were many good drivers, some were not showing good judgement.

The Star’s observations of intersections noted a large number of people "squeezing the orange" — driving through or turning a corner on an orange light.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said people were deciding to chance it and drive through an orange light.

"You need to stop if you can safely do so."

Instead of making a conscious effort to slow down people were still trying to "rip on through" an orange light.

"The law says you need to stop on orange, if you can do so safely."

It was hugely frustrating to see the number of people who were chancing driving through intersections.

"Just the sheer arrogance of it — you are putting other people’s lives at risk."

DCC transport strategy manager Nick Sargent said decisions about the installation of safety cameras, including red light cameras, were currently made by the police, working collaboratively with councils and other road-controlling authorities.

"However, ownership and management of safety cameras is due to transfer to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in the future.

"The DCC will continue to work collaboratively with both parties on road safety," he said.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz