Council offers home-health advice

Dunedin City Council eco design adviser Lisa Burrough can provide free, independent advice for residents. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Insulation, moisture, heating, maintenance and inadequate curtains are all challenges for Dunedin people trying to keep their homes warm and healthy.

This is a focus of Dunedin City Council eco design adviser Lisa Burrough after nine months in the role.

"A lot of people are not aware of the benefits of good curtains, or the impact basic maintenance - such as cleaning out their gutters - can have for their homes,'' Ms Burrough said.

The Dunedin City Council is one of six councils around New Zealand to provide the free consultation service, which is available to homeowners, landlords, and tenants.

The concept was devised by the Building Research Association of New Zealand, which supports the service with training and research-related information.

Ms Burrough, who took up the eco design adviser role in July last year, holds a master's degree in building science, and so is able to give householders advice, including no-cost and low-cost options.

Advice can range from insulation, subsidies, and heating options, to condensation, mould issues, energy savings, water use, reducing waste and passive design.

"Mostly, I encourage people to allow me to come and visit their home, so I can sit and talk with them, and take a look at what their specific issues might be,'' she said.

"Most people are looking for ways to make their homes warmer.''

Homes in different parts of Dunedin could have some specific issues, such as a high water table causing damp basements, double brick homes making insulation difficult, a lack of sun, or condensation.

"However, if you open your windows for just five minutes a day, it can make a big difference.''

The council supports home-owners wishing to upgrade their home's insulation through the Warm Dunedin rates advance, allowing them to pay off installation over time through their rates.

"This is an excellent way of getting insulation installed quickly, and makes it easier to pay for.''

Ms Burrough can also provide advice for renovations and new builds.

