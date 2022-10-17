Councillor roles will be announced this week

The shape of the newly elected Dunedin City Council should become clearer when responsibilities are assigned this week.

Mayor-elect Jules Radich said he would announce councillor appointments, such as who would chair committees, on Wednesday.

Lee Vandervis.

Highest-polling councillor Sophie Barker has already been named deputy mayor.

One point of interest will be the level of responsibility assigned to combative senior councillor Lee Vandervis.

Cr Vandervis has previously been overlooked for prominent chairmanship roles.

In 2013, the mayor at the time, the late Dave Cull, said he gave Cr Vandervis no responsibilities because he had no confidence he could contribute constructively.

However, a swing to the right in voter sentiment this election may boost Cr Vandervis’ chances.

In a Facebook post on September 20, Cr Vandervis called Mr Radich his favourite councillor, despite ‘‘going soft’’ on Three Waters.

Mr Radich has signalled there will be some tweaks to the committee structure.

If it remains broadly the same, one possible post of responsibility for Cr Vandervis is chairing the finance and council-controlled organisations committee.

Mike Lord was chairman in the past term, but he decided not to seek re-election.

The two most prominent committees have been infrastructure services and planning and environment.

They were chaired in the previous term by Crs Jim O’Malley and David Benson-Pope.

It seems unlikely Cr O’Malley will consider his work in infrastructure services to be complete, but a reduced role for Cr Benson-Pope would not be a surprise.

Asked if he planned to play a constructive role this term, Cr Benson-Pope said he had always tried to do so.

Experienced councillor Andrew Whiley was part of Mr Radich’s Team Dunedin ticket and can presumably expect a prominent role.

Cr Whiley, a councillor since 2013, did not run for the mayoralty this year.

Cr Marie Laufiso was community and culture committee chairwoman last term and she polled strongly in the election.

Other councillors who have served at least one term include Carmen Houlahan, Steve Walker and deputy mayor in the past term, Christine Garey.

Bill Acklin is returning to the council after a three-term stretch that ended in 2013.

The new councillors are Brent Weatherall, Kevin Gilbert, Mandy Mayhem-Bullock and Cherry Lucas.

The inaugural council meeting for the term is to be held on October 26.

It includes the swearing-in of the mayor and councillors and confirmation of the committee structure.

