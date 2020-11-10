Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Covid balls bring some festive fun to difficult year

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Dunedin artist’s Christmas creations have already gone viral.

    Emma Hogg has crafted "Covid balls", which she says make the perfect quirky decoration for a car or tree this Christmas.

    Ms Hogg said her partner pointed out the graphic when it was first shown during lockdown and said she should replicate it.

    "I thought I would give it a go.

    "I found a scientific drawing [of Covid-19] and went from there ... I’m quite pleased with how they have turned out."

    She crocheted the decorations, made out of wool and stuffed with cotton, while at home with her two young children.

    "I was focused on fine art but since having kids I’ve turned to other things."

    Dunedin artist Emma Hogg has crocheted ‘‘Covid balls’’ made out of wool and cotton. PHOTO: PETER...
    Dunedin artist Emma Hogg has crocheted ‘‘Covid balls’’ made out of wool and cotton. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    It took Ms Hogg about two hours per ball.

    "I’ve made about 35 or 40 now."

    She said she thought the balls were "a bit of fun to mark a hard year".

    The balls were being sold for $20 to $25 at Dunedin shop Urban Crafters and online, she said.

    "If people keep buying them I’ll keep making them."

    emma.perry@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter