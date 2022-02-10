Covid in South: Dunedin well placed to cope - Hawkins

Aaron Hawkins

With Covid-19 confirmed as being back in the South, Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins says the city is well placed to cope as the virus moves into the Southern region.

Reacting to today’s news of a confirmed positive case in Queenstown, Mr Hawkins said it would be an unsettling time for many Southern residents, including in Dunedin.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Queenstown, but this news also means Covid-19 is one step closer to our city.

“While the virus’ return has always been inevitable, it’s been a long time since the last community cases in the Southern District back in May 2020. The good news is that since then our collective efforts mean we’re better placed to cope when it does reach us.”

Queenstown’s positive case was a timely reminder to everyone to keep following health guidelines, he said.

"Get boosted as soon as you’re able to, scan in wherever you go, wear decent masks, and stay home if you’re sick.

“Now is also the time to make a plan for your household in terms of how you’d manage a period of self-isolation. You need to know how you’ll get essential groceries and medicines, but now isn’t the time to start stockpiling.

“Together, we will get through this.”

The Southern District Health Board this morning confirmed the new positive case was in Queenstown.

Investigations into the origins of the case are ongoing. The variant has also not been confirmed.

However, the majority of most recent cases have been determined to be the Omicron variant.

The Otago Daily Times understands the case is a local and may have links to the Waikato.

There are a record 306 new community cases in the country today. The Queenstown case was notified after the Ministry of Health's cut-off period so will be added to official figures tomorrow.