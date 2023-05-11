Crash blocks part of Balmacewen Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A van towing a trailer collided with a car, blocking a lane of Balmacewen Rd this afternoon.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of the crash in Balmacewen Rd, between Chapman St and Rosebank Ave at about 5pm.
A vehicle towing a trailer appeared to have collided with a car.
The trailer flipped blocked a lane of rush hour traffic.
No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.