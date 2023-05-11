Crash blocks part of Balmacewen Rd

Photo: Peter McIntosh

A van towing a trailer collided with a car, blocking a lane of Balmacewen Rd this afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of the crash in Balmacewen Rd, between Chapman St and Rosebank Ave at about 5pm.

A vehicle towing a trailer appeared to have collided with a car.

The trailer flipped blocked a lane of rush hour traffic.

No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

