Thursday, 11 May 2023

5.20 pm

Crash blocks part of Balmacewen Rd

    By Oscar Francis
    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A van towing a trailer collided with a car, blocking a lane of Balmacewen Rd this afternoon.

    A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of the crash in Balmacewen Rd, between Chapman St and Rosebank Ave at about 5pm.

    A vehicle towing a trailer appeared to have collided with a car.

    The trailer flipped blocked a lane of rush hour traffic.

    No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

