Crash causes delays at city intersection

Dunedin drivers have been told to expect delays after a three-car crash at a busy city intersection.

A police spokesman said traffic flow around the intersection of Cumberland and Dundas Sts was affected and motorists could expect delays after the crash, which occurred about 12.30pm.

‘‘Thankfully, no one was injured,’’ he said.

University of Otago Students George Cui and Ethan Green heard the crash in their flat and came out to see what had happened.

‘‘We just heard a smack and we came outside the flat.’’

They said a white car had t-boned two cars crossing through the intersection.