Crash downs power pole near Brighton

A car crashed into a power pole, bringing down the lines, near Brighton this morning.

The lines fell on the car, trapping the driver until help arrived, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver had minor injuries from the crash, which happened about 6.40am in Brighton Rd, she said.

The crash was between Taieri Mouth Rd and Trecastell St and the road was down to one lane this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Brent Dunn said the pole fell on the road.



