Monday, 2 July 2018

Crash on Southern Motorway off-ramp

    By George Block
    Emergency services were called after a car crashed into the median barrier on an off-ramp from Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

    A police spokeswoman said at 9.53am they were called to reports of a car which had crashed into the median barrier on the Concord off-ramp, in the west-bound lane ''just down from the fire station''.

    There were no injuries, she said.

    The car had mounted a bank and was off the road.

    The road was not blocked, but the car would need to be towed. 

