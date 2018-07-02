Crash on Southern Motorway off-ramp

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into the median barrier on an off-ramp from Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said at 9.53am they were called to reports of a car which had crashed into the median barrier on the Concord off-ramp, in the west-bound lane ''just down from the fire station''.

There were no injuries, she said.

The car had mounted a bank and was off the road.

The road was not blocked, but the car would need to be towed.