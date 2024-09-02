Crash tree cleared by forestry workers

A fallen tree that caused a car to crash in Mosgiel was swiftly taken care of by forestry workers on their way to work.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Quarry Rd at 5am today after windy conditions caused a tree to smash to the ground in front of a vehicle attempting to turn into the Southern Motorway on-ramp.

The vehicle managed to stop before hitting the tree, however another driver behind did not notice this and rear-ended the first vehicle.

Once the cars had left, some forestry workers discovered the tree a short time later and used their chainsaws to cut up the tree and clear the road.

No injuries were reported.

