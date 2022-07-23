Crashes in North Dunedin

Emergency services were called to deal with two collisions in North Dunedin today.

A police spokeswoman said officers received reports of a collision between two vehicles in North Rd about 10.45am.

One person suffered a leg injury but their condition was not known.

The second collision happened at the intersection of Cumberland St and Great King St North about 12.30pm.

No injuries were reported, the police spokeswoman said.

A firefighter from Willowbank station said a crew attended the collision, which he described as a minor fender bender which did not impede traffic.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz