Saturday, 23 July 2022

Crashes in North Dunedin

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services were called to deal with two collisions in North Dunedin today.

    A police spokeswoman said officers received reports of a collision between two vehicles in North Rd about 10.45am.

    One person suffered a leg injury but their condition was not known. 

    The second collision happened at the intersection of Cumberland St and Great King St North about 12.30pm.

    No injuries were reported, the police spokeswoman said.

    A firefighter from Willowbank station said a crew attended the collision, which he described as a minor fender bender which did not impede traffic.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter