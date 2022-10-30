Crews called out to Vauxhall house fire

Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Supplied/Ian Hollebon

A house fire in Vauxhall this morning came after crews tackled one in South Dunedin yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the blaze, in Glendevon Place, about 9.05am.

Three crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Dunedin Stations responded.

The last crew departed just after 11am and a fire investigator was at the scene.

There was no word on the extent of any damage, nor on any possible cause.

This morning's fire follows one which badly damaged a house in Helena St in South Dunedin yesterday evening.