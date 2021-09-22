Crews contain Saddle Hill slash fire

Dunedin crews are keeping a slash fire under control on Saddle Hill tonight, with several appliances called out.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said appliances from Mosgiel and Brighton, and two rural fire appliances from Wakari were called to the 30sq m fire about 7pm, which was situated in a gully in Finnie Rd.

‘‘It’s burning in slash, which is an area where they’ve chopped down trees and piled up all the debris and rubbish.

‘‘It’s quite big, but it’s not going anywhere. We’re just helping to keep it under control.’’