Crews tackle fire near Taieri Mouth

Fire crews from Dunedin and Clutha are battling a blaze near Taieri Mouth this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of smoke showing from trees at Kuri Bush about 1.40pm.

Crews from Brighton, Lookout Point, Wakari, Waihola and Portobello were attending.

One fire truck, two rural fire trucks and two tankers responded.

It comes as crews in Central Otago have been fighting two vegetation fires near Roxburgh. By 2.30pm both these were under control.

Further north, in Canterbury, a large out-of-control blaze has closed part of State Highway 73 in the Castle Hill area. Residents have been warned of the possible need to evacuate.