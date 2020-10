A 72-year-old man who was allegedly drink-driving on State Highway 1, near Dunedin, yesterday will face court next month.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man was stopped for speeding at 8.15pm on SH1, near Titri, between Waihola and Henley.

He blew 491mcg, nearly double the limit.

The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court on November 12, he said.