Alleged shoplifter took more than $2k of goods

Police have charged a man who allegedly took more than $2100 worth of clothes and groceries from Dunedin businesses.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 29-year-old man was arrested, in relation to six shoplifting incidents, at 12.45am today.

The total value of the items stolen was more than $2100 and the man has been charged with six counts of theft.

He is due to appear in court today.

Police would continue to target retail crime as part of their businesses as usual operations.

Most premises had CCTV and shoplifters were easily identifiable

"We will continue to hold them to account," Snr Sgt Bond said.