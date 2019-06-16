Armed police attend incident in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police descended on a harbour-side Dunedin suburb following an incident allegedly involving a firearm early today.
Police blocked both the Shandon St and District Rd entrances to the suburb of Roseneath, off State Highway 88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, shortly after midnight.
A police spokeswoman would not be drawn on the exact nature of what happened but said it was related to mental health. The presence of large numbers of armed officers was due to reports of a firearm, the spokeswoman said.
No further details were available but no one was injured.
Need help?
- 1737, free 24/7 phone and text
- Healthline: 0800 611-116
- Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543-354
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828-865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Samaritans: 0800 726-666
- General mental health inquiries: 0800 443-366
- The Depression Helpline: 0800 111-757
- Youthline: 0800 376-633, txt 234 or talk@youthline.co.nz
- What’s Up (for 5 to 18-year-olds; 1pm-11pm): 0800 942-8787
- Kidsline (aimed at children up to age 14; 4pm-6pm weekdays): 0800 54-37-54 (0800 kidsline)