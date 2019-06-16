Armed police attend incident in Dunedin

Armed police descended on a harbour-side Dunedin suburb following an incident allegedly involving a firearm early today.

Police blocked both the Shandon St and District Rd entrances to the suburb of Roseneath, off State Highway 88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, shortly after midnight.

A police spokeswoman would not be drawn on the exact nature of what happened but said it was related to mental health. The presence of large numbers of armed officers was due to reports of a firearm, the spokeswoman said.

No further details were available but no one was injured.

