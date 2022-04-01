Friday, 1 April 2022

Arrest after man breaks ED waiting room window

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department this morning.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old entered the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department waiting room and sat down at 6.30am.

    Security approached and told him he was trespassed which caused him to anger.

    On his way out, he kicked one of the glass windows causing it to break.

    The man was located and arrested outside the Dunedin Central Police station.

     

