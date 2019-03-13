Arrest after neighbours nab prowler in St Kilda

Police have arrested a man nabbed by neighbours after prowling around St Kilda properties yesterday evening.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 63-year-old ''prowler'' was caught by neighbours and held until police arrived after he was seen in a property in Begg St.

"People located him, neighbours went and caught him, we went and arrested him.''

The man was understood to be in the act of burglary rather than peeping into windows.