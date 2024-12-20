Arrest made after Golden Centre ram-raid

Police have arrested a youth in connection with the ram raid of the Golden Centre Mall in central Dunedin.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of Dunedin CIB, said the youth had been charged with burglary and unlawful taking.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were alerted about 3.40am Wednesday to a stolen vehicle being used to ram-raid the George St mall.

A later ram-raid at a South Dunedin vape store was believed to be linked.

Earlier, a yellow Mazda Atenza was stolen from the Brockville area, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was later seen on CCTV smashing through the doors of the Golden Centre Mall.

The driver of the vehicle drove around the mall’s concourse and attempted to ram into the Michael Hill store in Meridian Mall; however, they were unsuccessful and drove back out of the Golden Centre Mall empty-handed.

The interior and exterior of the mall were damaged in the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Store owners and Golden Centre staff assess the damage after a ram-raid earlier this week. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The vehicle was then dumped and a second vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Det Snr Sgt Nik Leigh said they were continuing to investigate the incidents and other similar offending and were following "positive lines of inquiry".

Golden Centre manager Nina Rivett said the ram-raid there was a disgusting act.

"I think it's actually horrifying from the point of view that there are lots of people that make their livelihoods here.

"There are lots of people that feel that it's a violation.

"We are a safe city, we're a safe environment and isolated incidents like this are just totally unacceptable."

Nothing had been stolen, and this was the first time something of this nature had happened at the mall, she said.