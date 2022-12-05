Assault alleged after car engulfed in flames

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. PHOTO: CAS SAUNDERS

A man involved in a car fire in Caversham yesterday is now believed to have been assaulted after the car exploded.

Police were called to reports of a car fire and assault on Parkside Ave about 1.40pm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle had been doing burnouts and the left rear driver-side wheel caught fire.

‘That engulfed the car in flames,’’ he said.

It was believed occupants of a nearby address had come out of their home and an altercation had occurred.

One 41-year-old man, believed to be the resident, was arrested and appeared in court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital on Sunday with moderate injuries.

He was reported to be in a stable condition today.

Both men involved in the incident were believed to be known associates.

- cas.saunders@odt.co.nz