Monday, 5 December 2022

11.35 am

Assault alleged after car engulfed in flames

    By Cas Saunders
    Emergency services at the scene yesterday. PHOTO: CAS SAUNDERS
    A man involved in a car fire in Caversham yesterday is now believed to have been assaulted after the car exploded.

    Police were called to reports of a car fire and assault on Parkside Ave about 1.40pm.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle had been doing burnouts and the left rear driver-side wheel caught fire.

    ‘That engulfed the car in flames,’’ he said.

    It was believed occupants of a nearby address had come out of their home and an altercation had occurred.

    One 41-year-old man, believed to be the resident, was arrested and appeared in court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital on Sunday with moderate injuries.

    He was reported to be in a stable condition today.

    Both men involved in the incident were believed to be known associates.

     - cas.saunders@odt.co.nz

     

