Assault alleged after car engulfed in flames

Police were called to reports of a car fire and assault on Parkside Ave about 1.40pm.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle had been doing burnouts and the left rear driver-side wheel caught fire.
‘That engulfed the car in flames,’’ he said.
It was believed occupants of a nearby address had come out of their home and an altercation had occurred.
One 41-year-old man, believed to be the resident, was arrested and appeared in court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital on Sunday with moderate injuries.
He was reported to be in a stable condition today.
Both men involved in the incident were believed to be known associates.