Man taken to hospital after Caversham car fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a car fire and disorderly incident in Caversham yesterday afternoon, as seen from Bridge St. PHOTO: CAS SAUNDERS

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a "disorder incident" and car fire in Caversham yesterday.

Emergency services responded to the scene of a car fire in Parkside Ave about 1.40pm.

Appliances from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John and police attended the scene where the remains of a burnt-out car could be seen.

A fire contamination cordon was put in place while emergency services put out the fire and made inquiries.

A Fenz spokeswoman said two appliances attended and had both left by 2.50pm.

She could not comment further because of ongoing industrial action.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a disorder incident where a man was found in a serious condition.

Officers were seen speaking separately to two men near the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance had attended about 1.50pm and took one patient with moderate injuries to Dunedin Hospital.

"We’re unsure of the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether it was fire-related or not," the spokeswoman said.

A resident who did not want to be named said she saw a man "stagger away" from the burning car.

The woman said she had seen the man lying in the road after the incident and was glad he had managed to jump out of the car "just in time before the bang".

