Car impounded after fast food trip

A late-night trip to McDonald's resulted in a Dunedin man’s car being impounded and him facing a charge.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers recognised a car they stopped several weeks ago being driven in Crawford St about 11.15pm yesterday.

As a result of the previous interaction, the 19-year-old driver was disqualified for drink-driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After being caught behind the wheel again last night, his car was impounded and he would appear in court on a charge of driving while disqualified.

The man told officers that he was on his way to McDonald's, Snr Sgt Bond said.

