Thursday, 29 October 2020

Crash after driver assaults passenger

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A vehicle crashed into a rock face in Dunedin last night after the driver allegedly began assaulting his female passenger.

    Police were called to a crash in Ravensbourne Rd about 8pm, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    He said an argument had broken out between a 20-year-old man, who was the driver, and a 17-year-old teenager, who was the passenger.

    "The male began assaulting the female — he then continued at speed and crashed into a rock face," he said.

    Both people received minor injuries.

    The man was arrested and charged with assault.

    Investigations were still ongoing in relation to the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court on November 3. 

