Drugs, thousands in cash seized from alleged dealers

The smell of cannabis led to a pair of alleged Dunedin drug dealers having their 12 ounce haul seized by police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police conducted a warrantless search of a car stopped in South Rd after smelling the cannabis, about 12.45am on Saturday.

He said 341g of cannabis and $7580 cash were located and seized.

The 23-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger both claimed ownership of the cannabis, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman was arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for supply.

The man allegedly refused to undergo a compulsory impairment test (CIT) or provide the pin for his phone and was arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for supply, refusal to undergo CIT and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.